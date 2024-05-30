Watch CBS News
Local News

4-year-old killed in suburban Chicago head-on crash identified

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) — A 4-year-old child killed in a head-on crash in Waukegan, Illinois Wednesday morning has been identified.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the child as Kaleb Hardge of Zion.

Waukegan police and fire departments responded to the crash at 8:12 a.m. on Sunset Avenue and Kellogg Avenue. Two cars had collided head-on, and several people were injured, police said. 

All were taken to local hospitals.

Preliminary reports indicated that the driver of one of the vehicles crossed the center line for an unknown reason, causing the crash. 

The 4-year-old, who was in a booster seat in the other vehicle, was taken to Vista Medical Center East with critical, life-threatening injuries and died in the emergency room.

An autopsy revealed the child died from blunt force injuries suffered from the crash.

Waukegan Police Department's Major Crash Unit is investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

First published on May 30, 2024 / 9:40 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.