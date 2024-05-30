4-year-old killed in suburban Chicago head-on crash identified

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) — A 4-year-old child killed in a head-on crash in Waukegan, Illinois Wednesday morning has been identified.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the child as Kaleb Hardge of Zion.

Waukegan police and fire departments responded to the crash at 8:12 a.m. on Sunset Avenue and Kellogg Avenue. Two cars had collided head-on, and several people were injured, police said.

All were taken to local hospitals.

Preliminary reports indicated that the driver of one of the vehicles crossed the center line for an unknown reason, causing the crash.

The 4-year-old, who was in a booster seat in the other vehicle, was taken to Vista Medical Center East with critical, life-threatening injuries and died in the emergency room.

An autopsy revealed the child died from blunt force injuries suffered from the crash.

Waukegan Police Department's Major Crash Unit is investigating.