4-year-old girl accidentally shot, killed by another child in River Grove

RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A 4-year-old girl is dead after being shot accidentally by another child in west suburban River Grove, police said.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, police and paramedics were called to the 2400 block of West Street in River Grove – and found the girl had accidentally been shot by another child in the same home.

Police said the child who was shot later died. She was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Camila Ariana Duarte.

The father of the child said he was outside when he was alerted to the accidental shooting by another child, police said. He called 911 right away and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The father – who holds valid Firearm Owners Identification and concealed carry cards, also admitted that he owned the gun that was involved – but said he kept it on a high shelf in a closet, police said.

The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation.