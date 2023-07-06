Watch CBS News
4-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Rainbow Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 4-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on July 4th at Rainbow Beach on the South Side.

Police said the girl was using the restroom at the beach house at Rainbow Beach, on the lakefront at 75th Street, when a man walked in and sexually assaulted her, then fled the scene.

rainbow-beach-sketch.png
Chicago Police released this sketch of a man who sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl in the restroom at Rainbow Beach on July 4, 2023. Chicago Police

Investigators have released a sketch of the man who attacked her, and are asking anyone who recognizes him to call the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810 or 312-492-3806.

Police also said anyone who might have been at Rainbow Beach between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on July 4th and took any photos or videos to check their footage for the man in the sketch, and if you see him, contact police at the numbers above.

