4 people wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people, including a minor, were wounded Monday night in Back of the Yards.

The shooting took place at 51st and Laflin streets.

Two of the victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, one to UChicago's Comer Children's Hospital also in serious-to-critical condition, and one to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The age of the juvenile patient who went to the children's hospital was not immediately learned.

Details from Chicago Police were not immediately available.

