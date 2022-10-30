Watch CBS News
4 people shot minutes apart on Chicago's Near West, Northwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are hurt, in two shootings, within ten minutes of each other, on the city's Near West and Northwest Sides.

The first happened at 2:15 a.m. at Newcastle and Addison.

Two women were standing in a kitchen when shots were fired from outside the home.

They were both grazed by a bullet and are expected to be okay.

Ten minutes later - two men were shot while sitting in a car near Taylor and Oakley.

One of the men is listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody for either shooting.

First published on October 30, 2022 / 9:24 AM

