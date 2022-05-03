Watch CBS News

4 people shot in The Loop

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four people were shot in The Loop overnight. 

Police said three people were inside a Dodge Durango stopped at a red light, in the 400 block of South Wells Street just before 1:40 a.m., when two men on the sidewalk started shooting. 

The people inside the car were hit multiple times. A 38-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. 

The third victim inside the car, a 28-year-old woman, was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. 

Police said a 26-year-old woman crossing the street at the time of the shooting and was shot in the leg. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

May 3, 2022

