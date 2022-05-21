4 men wounded in separate shootings in South Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – Four men are wounded in separate shootings in South Chicago early Saturday morning.
In the first shooting, a man is grazed in the head while sitting in a vehicle on the 1900 block of East 80th Street, around 2:45 a.m.
Police said the victim was in a vehicle when shots were fired. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago by the fire department in fair condition.
In a separate shooting, three men, ages 24, 25, and 36, were inside a vehicle on the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue, around 5:21 a.m., when a dark-color SUV stopped near them, and an unidentified offender fired shots in their direction, according to police.
The victims self-transported to Trinity Hospital where the 24-year-old victim suffered a graze wound to the left side of his face in stable condition. The 25-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lip and right arm and is in serious condition. The 36-year-old victim suffered a laceration to his right hand and is in good condition.
No word if the two shootings are related.
No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.
