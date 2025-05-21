4 men acquitted in beating of restaurant owner in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood

A judge on Wednesday acquitted four suburban men accused of beating up a restaurant owner in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood last year.

Cook County Criminal Court Judge Ursula Walowski ruled the men not guilty following a bench trial.

Prosecutors said the men — Andrew Fedyk of La Grange Park, Harry Kenny of Glen Ellyn, Frank Paris of River Forest, and John Powers IV of Oak Park, all 20 at the time — were drunk and underage and were asked to leave Barraco's Pizza Chicago, 3047 W. 111th St., last June.

At that point, a fight broke out. Restaurant owner Nick Barraco felt fell to the ground and hit his head, fracturing his skull.

The defense argued the restaurant's bouncers were the aggressors.

The judge on Wednesday said it was not clear what happened before the fight, and thus ruled the defendants innocent.