4 people injured, 2 critically, in drive-by shooting in Auburn Gresham, police say

Four people were injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening on the city's Far South Side.

It happened around 7:17 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Sangamon Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Chicago police said that four people — three men, 34, 43, and another of unknown age — and a 32-year-old woman were on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle pulled up and multiple occupants from inside fired shots in their direction.

The 43-year-old man was hit in the left leg and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

The 34-year-old man was hit in the right leg and declined medical attention.

The third man, who was hit in the abdomen, was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

The 32-year-old woman was grazed in the left arm and also declined medical attention.

No further information was released.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.