4 charged after teen's gun discharges during arrest by Chicago police on Southwest Side

Charges have now been filed against four people after a teenager's gun went off during a struggle with police in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood.

Police said at 3:35 p.m. Saturday, a woman called 911 and said a man in a Chevrolet sport-utility vehicle pointed a gun at her during a quarrel.

Officers found a car that matched the woman's description near 71st Street and Lawndale Avenue in the West Lawn neighborhood.

Police arrested the 17-year-old driver, one of multiple males in the car. Officers recovered a gun from the teen, police said.

During the arrest, a second 17-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, ran off, police said. As officers tried to take the second teen into custody, a struggle ensued and a gun the teen was carrying discharged while concealed in his clothing, police said.

No one was struck by the gunfire, and no injuries were reported, police said.

The two 17-year-old boys now face multiple charges.

The teen who was carrying the gun that went off is facing multiple charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. The other teen is facing aggravated assault and weapons charges.

A 17-year-old girl is also facing charges of resisting a police officer, and Candy Guerra Palomera, 29, is facing charges of resisting as well.

Their role in the chain of events was not clear.