4 charged with beating, robbing man, 60, at gunpoint on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men and two teenage boys were charged in connection to the violent armed robbery of a 60-year-old man in the Uptown neighborhood on Wednesday.

Chicago police arrested the boys, both 16, and the men, Omareon Coleman and Samuel Gaines, both 19, around 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Montrose Avenue and the 4400 block of North Malden Avenue, respectively.

Coleman and Gaines were charged with felonies, including robbery, aggravated battery in a public place, and aggravated battery to a victim 60+.

Both teens were charged with a felony count of robbery while armed with a firearm. One of the boys also received a misdemeanor count for possessing cannabis greater than 30-100 grams.

Police said the four were identified as the people who had beaten and taken property at gunpoint from the victim in the 4400 block of North Malden Avenue just moments earlier.

Coleman and Gaines were scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday.

No additional information was immediately available.