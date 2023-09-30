Chicago police issue alert of 4 armed robberies on South, Southwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents after four armed robberies on the city's South and Southwest Sides Friday evening.

The robberies happened within minutes in the Ashburn, McKinley Park, and Back of the Yards neighborhoods between 8:15 p.m. and 9:27 p.m.

Police say a group of five or six males drove up in a vehicle and stopped in the street near the victims before exiting with a firearm. They approached the victims and demanded their property.

Incident times and locations:

7800 Block of S. Homan Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

4600 Block of S. Laflin Street around 9:05 p.m.

3800 Block of S. Honore Avenue around 9:25 p.m.

4700 Block of S. Halsted Street around 9:27 p.m.

The offenders were described as African-American males wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380.