36-year-old man charged in deadly River North shooting near House of Blues

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man has been charged in a deadly River North shooting that took place near the House of Blues in April.

Jason McMahan, 36, is facing felony counts of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery.

On April 30, a 26-year-old woman was killed and another woman during the shooting on State Street near Kinzie. Police said said two women were in an argument when the suspect who then pulled out a gun and shot both women multiple times.

McMahan is expected in bond court on Wednesday.