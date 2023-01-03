Man killed in hit-and-run on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for several people wanted in a deadly hit-and-run that took place on the South Side Monday night.

Police said a man was crossing the street at a crosswalk at 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue around 10 p.m. when a white 2013 Dodge Durango hit him.

The victim died at the scene.

Police confirmed four to five people got out of the SUV and ran away.