Man killed in hit-and-run on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for several people wanted in a deadly hit-and-run that took place on the South Side Monday night.
Police said a man was crossing the street at a crosswalk at 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue around 10 p.m. when a white 2013 Dodge Durango hit him.
The victim died at the scene.
Police confirmed four to five people got out of the SUV and ran away.
