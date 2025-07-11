35th Chosen Few Picnic and Festival kicks off Saturday in Jackson Park

The annual Chosen Few Picnic and Festival will take over Jackson Park this weekend.

This year, the event celebrates 35 years of live music.

DJs from all over come together to create one massive house party featuring 12 hours of music and about 40,000 people in attendance.

DJ Lori Branch said, although the event gets packed, there's "always room for more."

"It is a huge space, never believe the hype. It is not sold out, you can show up that day, still get it and have a good time," she said.

DJ Mike Dunn said the event transitioned from a block party to where it is now.

"Just a little backyard party at the Hatchets, which is Tony Hatcher, Andre Hatchet's house, doing, you know, little gathering, playing music for the family to come over, and which moved it into over to where the museum was behind the museum. So they branched out to that. And then from there it moved across the street. It just got bigger. He started out in the house, and now it's in a whole park."

The festival continues to be a relevant part of Chicago as it is the home of house music.

"Chosen Few DJS, Chosen Few festival is the largest festival of its kind in the world. The longest-running festival in the world dedicated to preserving and celebrating house music culture, canon, the DJs," Branch said.

The Chosen Few Picnic and Festival is a one-day event taking place on Saturday in Jackson Park, in the 6400 block of South Stony Island Avenue.

Tickets and additional information can be found at chosenfewdjs.com.