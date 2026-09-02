$30,000 reward offered as search for Washington Park mass shooting suspect continues

A $30,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in last weekend's mass shooting in Washington Park.

Cook County Crime Stoppers, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI, are asking for the public's help in locating the person or persons involved in the shooting around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29.

One man was killed, and 14 others were wounded during a large gathering on the eastern side of the park. Police said officers were already in the park trying to disperse a large gathering before the shots rang out.

Investigators say they are reviewing video, tracking vehicles, and sorting through evidence from what they described as a chaotic scene.

On Tuesday, the community organization Acclivus will hold a free crisis resource event for the victims, their families, and others affected by the shooting.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Cook County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-535-STOP (7867).

The video above is from a previous report.