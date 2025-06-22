3-year-old rescued from pool in Cary, Illinois

A 3-year-old was pulled from a pool and rushed to the hospital in Cary, Illinois, northwest of Chicago Sunday afternoon.

At 12:37 p.m., the Cary Fire Protection District was called to the Sunburst Bay Aquatic Center, at 1201 N. First St. in Cary. Paramedics found the 3-year-old, gender unspecified, in respiratory distress after being pulled from the pool, the fire protection district said.

A medical helicopter was placed on standby, but ultimately canceled as the child's condition improved, the district said.

The child was breathing and responsive after being taken to an area hospital.

Multiple water rescues have transpired in Chicago amid the extreme heat this weekend. On Saturday, rescue crews pulled multiple people from Lake Michigan as crowds packed the beach.

At Navy Pier, police said a 27-year-old woman identified as Zahrie Walls was pulled from the water around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and taken to Northwestern, where she died.