Child among 4 injured in South Austin apartment fire

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)--  A little girl and three adults were injured in an apartment fire overnight in the South Austin neighborhood.

The fire broke out in a first floor apartment of a six unit building, in the 500 block of north Central Avenue, just after midnight. The fire damaged three floors of the building. 

Police said the girl, 3 to 5 years old, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with burns, according to the Chicago Fire Department. 

Police said two women, 83 and 57 years old, are in serious condition and a 53-year-old man was also taken to the hospital in fair condition. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.   

