3 shot in Riverdale, Illinois, police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum,
Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Three people were shot in south suburban Riverdale Monday afternoon, police said.

Riverdale police said they were called to a shooting near 138th Street and Atlantic Avenue around 4 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, officers found three people with gunshot wounds in the area.

Two of the victims went to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, and a third went to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No further details about the victims, their conditions, where they were shot or if they have any connection with each other were immediately available.

The crime scene encompassed about a block along 138th Street between Wentworth and Atlantic avenues. As of 4:45 p.m., police were looking at a vehicle that crashed into the rear of a business. The doors were open, and the side-curtain airbags had been deployed.

Riverdale police said that as of 4:45 p.m., the investigation was active and ongoing. The department is being assisted by "multiple area law enforcement agencies," police said.

No further information was immediately available.  

