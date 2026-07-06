Watch CBS News
Local News

3 shot after argument turns into fight in Humboldt Park

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Three people were shot after a fight on the city's West Side on Monday evening. 

It happened around 6:13 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Division Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said that the victims—two men, 25 and 52, and a 45-year-old woman—were on the sidewalk when they got into an argument with an unknown person. 

The argument led to a fight and the unknown person pulled out a gun and shot in the victim's direction before fleeing the scene.

The 52-year-old man was shot in the groin and right knee. The 25-year-old man was shot in the left thigh and in the rear. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. 

The 45-year-old woman was shot in the left leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. 

No further information was immediately available. 

Area 4 detectives are investigating.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue