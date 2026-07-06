3 shot after argument turns into fight in Humboldt Park

Three people were shot after a fight on the city's West Side on Monday evening.

It happened around 6:13 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Division Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said that the victims—two men, 25 and 52, and a 45-year-old woman—were on the sidewalk when they got into an argument with an unknown person.

The argument led to a fight and the unknown person pulled out a gun and shot in the victim's direction before fleeing the scene.

The 52-year-old man was shot in the groin and right knee. The 25-year-old man was shot in the left thigh and in the rear. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

The 45-year-old woman was shot in the left leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No further information was immediately available.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.