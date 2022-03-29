3 people wanted in Rogers Park catalytic converter theft

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are looking for three people who stole a catalytic converter from a car in Rogers Park.

Police said the thieves doubled parked a black Audi Q5 on Jarvis Avenue near Paulina Street.

They then used a pneumatic jack to lift the car and used a portable electric saw with a light to cut out the converter. Investigators think the crew paid cash at the auto zone on Touhy Avenue near Western Avenue to get the tools.

They returned the jack for cash after the theft.