3 men hurt in Chicago West Side drive-by shooting, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were hurt following a shooting on Chicago's West Side early Friday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Division Street in the West Town neighborhood.

Police say the victims, 23, 31, and 45, were standing on the sidewalk with a group of people when someone in a black sedan fired shots.

The 23-year-old was taken by fire officials to Stroger in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. The 45-year-old was also taken by fire officials to Stroger in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left elbow. The 31-year-old walked into St Mary's Hospital and was listed in good condition with gunshot wounds to both feet.

As of Friday, no arrests were made.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by Area 3 detectives.