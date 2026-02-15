3 hurt, including 11-month-old girl, when car hits CTA bus on Chicago's Near West Side

No one was seriously hurt late Saturday after a car hit a CTA bus on Chicago's Near West Side.

The crash happened on Washington Boulevard at Damen Avenue at 9:19 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the Chicago Transit Authority bus was heading south on Damen Avenue when a white sedan turning onto Damen Avenue from Washington Boulevard ran a red light and hit the bus.

The bus then hit an apartment building, causing minor damage.

The 32-year-old woman driving the car suffered injuries to her elbow and head, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

A 59-year-old man on the bus and an 11-month-old girl in the car also suffered minor injuries and were taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

The driver of the sedan was given a citation.