A three-vehicle crash in Chicago's River North district left a sport-utility vehicle on its roof early Sunday.

Chicago police said at 2:09 a.m., a 22-year-old driver ran a red light and hit a white sport-utility vehicle in the 600 block of North Orleans Street, at Ohio Street. The driver was behind the wheel of a white car with four passengers, police said.

After the initial crash at the intersection, the white SUV rolled over and hit a third vehicle that was traveling north on Orleans Street, police said.

The man driving the white car that was to blame for the initial crash was uninjured, as were all of his passengers, police said.

The man in the white SUV that was struck and his two passengers, both women, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with unspecified injuries, police said.

The man driving the third car involved in the crash refused medical treatment.

No further injuries were reported. Police said citations were pending Sunday morning.