3 dead, 14 hurt after crash involving Greyhound bus on westbound I-70 in Highland, Illinois

HIGHLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- Three people are dead, and 14 others are seriously hurt following a crash involving a Greyhound bus in Highland, Illinois Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on I-70 near St. Louis.

Illinois state police said the bus was traveling westbound on I-70 when it hit three vehicles parked on an exit ramp to the Silver Lake rest stop.

At least four people had to be airlifted to area hospitals - 10 others were taken by ambulance.

No other injuries were reported.

In a statement, Greyhound officials say:

"We can confirm an incident occurred this morning involving Greyhound schedule number 1675 traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis. Multiple passengers, including our driver, have been transported to the hospital. Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time. We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers."

All westbound lanes of I-70 are currently closed between mileposts 28 and 24.

Around 2 am a Greyhound bus traveling west on I-70 struck 3 commercial motor vehicles parked on the exit ramp to Silver Lake rest area, Highland, IL. 3 fatalities confirmed and multiple others taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Traffic down to one lane I-70 near exit. pic.twitter.com/I2RmKVfQTs — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) July 12, 2023

This is a developing story.