Fuel spill, 3 crashes reported on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are working to clear three separate crashes on the Dan Ryan Expressway Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police said the crashes were reported from northbound I-94 at 71st Street to 63rd Street.

Police said one of the crashes involved a semi-truck that is leaking fuel. Crews are putting sand down to clear the fuel in three lanes.

The cause of the crashes are unknown this time,

No injuries have been reported.