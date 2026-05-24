3 children injured when tree falls in Lakewood, Illinois

Three youngsters were injured Sunday morning when a tree fell on them in Lakewood, Illinois, northwest of Chicago.

Crystal Lake Fire Rescue said at 9:17 a.m., its crews were called to a house in the 7300 block of Gleneagle Circle in Lakewood after multiple children were injured when a tree fell on them.

A total of three injured kids were found at the scene. One child was taken to a hospital by a LifeNet medical transport helicopter and was reported in serious, but stable, condition. The other two patients were treated and released on the scene.

Heavy rain and storms hit the Chicago area Sunday morning. Crystal Lake Fire Rescue did not specify if the storms were to blame for the tree falling.