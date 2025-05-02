3 Brooks Middle School staff members on leave for alleged inappropriate conduct with student

Three staff members at a suburban middle school are on administrative leave after allegedly having inappropriate conduct toward a student.

Bolingbrook police say they opened an investigation after receiving information that a staff member at Brooks Middle School had been communicating inappropriately with a 14-year-old student.

The Valley View School District then opened its own investigation and found that two other staff members were involved.

No charges have been filed.

In a statement, the district said it has scheduled a special meeting of the Board of Education on Monday, May 5, where the board will vote on the administrative recommendation to terminate the employment of those involved.

"VVSD is fully cooperating and working with the Bolingbrook Police Department to facilitate this ongoing investigation and at this time cannot share any additional details on this matter," the district said.