3 arrested after Cook County commissioner candidate says campaign signs were destroyed on South Side

Three people were arrested this week after police said they destroyed campaign posters for a candidate for Cook County commissioner in Chicago's Fuller Park neighborhood.

Police said at 10:46 p.m. Monday, three people were placed int custody after damaging signs in the 5400 block of South Shields Avenue.

The campaign for Andre Smith, a candidate for 2nd District commissioner on the Cook County Board, said it was Smith's signs that were destroyed. The posters were on Garfield Boulevard and Shields Avenue on the cusp of Fuller Park and Englewood, the campaign said.

Smith's campaign claimed one of the men identified was a worker for the campaign of Smith's rival in the Democratic primary for the Cook County Board seat, Michael Scott.

Smith's campaign also reported that the vehicles the three men came in were towed and impounded.

According to the campaign, Smith's signs started being defaced and destroyed as far back as when he announced his run for Cook County commissioner back in September. The campaign reported that the value of the destroyed and defaced signs was around $4,000.

In a statement, the campaign for Scott, a former Chicago alderman, did not directly address whether one of its workers was among the people arrested in the vandalism. But Scott's campaign did denounce the actions themselves.

"Our campaign does not condone this type of conduct in any way," Scott's campaign said. "This action was not directed or approved by the campaign, and we are addressing the matter directly with the individual involved to ensure it does not happen again."