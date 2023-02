CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's often called an undiscovered gem penned by one of the 19th century's most respected authors.

With 2's Got your Ticket, entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole has a preview of "Villette." He talks to costume designer Mara Blumenfeld about the design process and the role of the wardrobe in the production.

Chicago Theatre Week starts today and we have just unlocked new dates due to popular demand! Be the first to see... Posted by Lookingglass Theatre Company on Thursday, February 16, 2023