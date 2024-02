2's Got Your Ticket: Selling Kabul

2's Got Your Ticket: Selling Kabul

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family in Afghanistan struggles to survive after the U.S. withdrawal.

It's a story called "Selling Kabul" - now on stage at the Northlight Theatre in Skokie.

With 2's Got Your Ticket, CBS 2 Entertainment Reporter Vince Gerasole sits down with the production's director.