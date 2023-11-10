2's Got Your Ticket: POTUS
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a laugh-out-loud farce examining a bad day at the White House and the women who keep the country from imploding.
With 2's Got Your Ticket, CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole has a look at Steppenwolf Theatre's "POTUS." and talks with the director Audrey Francis about the seven women "working together to do everything they can to keep their world and the world functioning."
