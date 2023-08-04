2's Got Your Ticket: No Man's Land

Watch CBS News
By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You know him from "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal," but Jeff Perry was there in the early days as one of the founders of Chicago's renowned Steppenwolf Theatre

He's back in Chicago, starring in Harold Pinter's "No Man's Land" at Steppenwolf. 

With 2's Got Your Ticket, CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole spoke with Perry about the play and the theater's early days. 

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 11:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

