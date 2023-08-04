2's Got Your Ticket: No Man's Land
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You know him from "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal," but Jeff Perry was there in the early days as one of the founders of Chicago's renowned Steppenwolf Theatre.
He's back in Chicago, starring in Harold Pinter's "No Man's Land" at Steppenwolf.
With 2's Got Your Ticket, CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole spoke with Perry about the play and the theater's early days.
