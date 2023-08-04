2's Got Your Ticket: No Man's Land

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You know him from "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal," but Jeff Perry was there in the early days as one of the founders of Chicago's renowned Steppenwolf Theatre.

He's back in Chicago, starring in Harold Pinter's "No Man's Land" at Steppenwolf.

With 2's Got Your Ticket, CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole spoke with Perry about the play and the theater's early days.

"I'm scared in a good way. I like stuff that scares me." Steppenwolf co-founder Jeff Perry talks the genius of Pinter, the joy of Pendleton and the unknowable brilliance of NO MAN'S LAND, coming to our Downstairs Theater July 13. https://t.co/PAjldKzCgq#chicago #theatre pic.twitter.com/3GxION5PYy — Steppenwolf Theatre (@SteppenwolfThtr) July 13, 2023