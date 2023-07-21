2's Got Your Ticket: 'Marie and Rosetta'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some of the biggest names in rock and roll can trace their careers back to one woman.

And now Northlight Theatre is telling her story.

With 2's Got Your Ticket, CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole goes behind the scenes of "Marie and Rosetta." Director E. Faye Butler discusses the groundbreaking guitarist and singer and her influence over the decades.

Thank you for a rockin' opening weekend with the Godmother of Rock 'n Roll🎸 Don't miss MARIE AND ROSETTA, a play with... Posted by Northlight Theatre on Monday, July 17, 2023