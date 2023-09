2's Got Your Ticket: The Lehman Trilogy

2's Got Your Ticket: The Lehman Trilogy

2's Got Your Ticket: The Lehman Trilogy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A real-life saga of immigration, building the American dream, and the crumbling of its capitalist foundation is told in "The Lehman Trilogy."

With 2's Got Your Ticket, CBS 2 Entertainment Reporter Vince Gerasole has a look at the lessons it explores and a conversation with actor Joey Slotnick.