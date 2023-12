2's Got Your Ticket: It's a Wonderful Life

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A beloved Christmas film has been adapted for the stage and it's become a Chicago holiday tradition for more than two decades.

With 2's Got Your Ticket, Entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole has a look at "It's a Wonderful Life."

It's now playing at the American Blues Theater.