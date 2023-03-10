Watch CBS News
2's Got Your Ticket: "Annie" at Cadillac Palace Theatre

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Her "tomorrow" is here today.

"Annie" the legendary Broadway musical is back in town at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. The actress playing the show's big villain also knows how to rock-n-roll with the best of them. 

With 2's Got Your Ticket, here's CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole talks to "Miss Hannigan" Stefanie Londino about her roles on and off stage.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 10, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

