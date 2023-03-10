2's Got Your Ticket: "Annie" at Cadillac Palace Theatre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Her "tomorrow" is here today.

"Annie" the legendary Broadway musical is back in town at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. The actress playing the show's big villain also knows how to rock-n-roll with the best of them.

With 2's Got Your Ticket, here's CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole talks to "Miss Hannigan" Stefanie Londino about her roles on and off stage.

So, welcome to the theatre @AnnieOnTour! Performances begin TONIGHT at the Cadillac Palace Theatre! ❤️🎶 Will we be seeing you at the show? Here until March 19 only. 🎟️ https://t.co/vFf0KARHuT pic.twitter.com/JO5V8W2yxF — Broadway In Chicago (@broadwaychicago) March 7, 2023

05-32

1:37-1:49

2:13-2;22

no source for

1:01-04 (we shot this)

1:10-1:15

1:52-1:58