2's Got Your Ticket: "Annie" at Cadillac Palace Theatre
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Her "tomorrow" is here today.
"Annie" the legendary Broadway musical is back in town at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. The actress playing the show's big villain also knows how to rock-n-roll with the best of them.
With 2's Got Your Ticket, here's CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole talks to "Miss Hannigan" Stefanie Londino about her roles on and off stage.
05-32
1:37-1:49
2:13-2;22
no source for
1:01-04 (we shot this)
1:10-1:15
1:52-1:58
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.