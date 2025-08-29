"Taste of Black Excellence," featuring all Black women chefs, returning for its 2nd year in Blue Island, Illinois

"Taste of Black Excellence" returning for its 2nd year in Blue Island, Illinois

Chicago is a foodie town, and one event next weekend is showcasing food rich with black history.

The second annual Taste of Black Excellence will feature all black women chefs and celebrate African American culture through food.

Chef Ora Thompson, creator of the event and the owner of the Chicago-based Cafe 322 Urban Bistro catering company, explained why she started the event, with the focus on women chefs.

"It's important in our culture because it's a lot of competition, unfortunately, and so I want to change that narrative and bring light and awareness to all of the creativity and the excellence that our community has, and we can do that together. We can do it better together," she said.

Chef Thompson said the event is not necessarily just about women, though the idea panned out that way. It also focuses on the Black entrepreneurs, chefs, and performers.

"It's open to everybody. So, it's not just a celebration of us, and including us. It's exclusive to everybody, but we're highlighting Black Excellence," she said.

Some of the items attendees can expect include baked mac and cheese, jerk barbecue chicken wings, sliders, and homemade potato chips.

Tickets for the event are available through Sunday, Aug. 31. through Eventbrite.

The event will be held in Blue Island on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 5-8 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.