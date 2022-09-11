2nd annual culinary bazaar helping women in food careers happening in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A culinary bazaar is selling anything you need for your kitchen.

Money raised will Benefit Les Dames D'Escoffier -- which helps women join culinary careers.

The event is happening from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Envision Unlimited near Bloomingdale and Spaulding in Logan Square.

Tickets are sold out, but you can still donate online.