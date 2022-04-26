Watch CBS News

25-year-old motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Portage Park

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Portage Park on Saturday night.

According to police, a 2003 BMW sedan was driving in the 5200 block of West Irving Park Road just before 8 p.m. when it struck a man on a motorcycle. 

The 25-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The BMW driver fled the scene. No arrests have been made. 

First published on April 26, 2022 / 6:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.