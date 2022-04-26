25-year-old motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Portage Park on Saturday night.

According to police, a 2003 BMW sedan was driving in the 5200 block of West Irving Park Road just before 8 p.m. when it struck a man on a motorcycle.

The 25-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The BMW driver fled the scene. No arrests have been made.