25 mph residential street speed limit takes effect in Skokie, Illinois

Anyone driving in Skokie, Illinois, is advised to watch out.

Effective Sunday, March 1, the speed limit on most residential streets in the village has dropped from 30 mph to 25 mph.

The Skokie Village Board approved the change last summer as part of a broader safety push.

The Village of Skokie said 96% of drivers on residential streets were already traveling at or below 25 mph before the plan to lower the speed limit was announced.

The new speed limit does not apply to any Illinois state- or Cook County-maintained roads, and select streets with "unique traffic considerations," village said. Some streets already have speed limits as low as 20 mph, which will not change.

Signs will be up at entry points in Skokie that show the speed limit for the village.