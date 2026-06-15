2027 Pokémon North America International Championships to be held in Chicago

The 2027 Pokémon North America International Championships are set to take place in Chicago, organizers announced over the weekend.

Organizers say the event will be held at McCormick Place.

The competition has been held in New Orleans for the last three years, but is making the move because of how big the event has grown.

While this is the first time Chicago will host this championship, it is not the first Pokémon event to take over the streets of Chicago.

Pokémon Go Fest took place in Grant Park earlier this month. This event broke attendance records in North America, with over 103,000 tickets sold for the three-day event.

The event featured game-play and events sprinkled throughout the city and partnerships with the White Sox, the Field Museum and the Lincoln Park Zoo.

The festival celebrated Pokémon Go app's 10-year anniversary. In a full-circle fashion, Chicago was the location of the first Pokémon Go Festival in 2017.