Pokémon GO Fest is taking over Chicago's Grant Park on Friday.

Thousands from around the world will be meeting in the city to enjoy exclusive gameplay and explore different habitats.

Crowds lined up early Friday to get into the park.

Metoeotlosit Kylee Miller will be working to "catch them all" and provide live updates.

The gaming festival runs through Sunday.

Organizers are going all out this year after the last festival in 2017 led to a lawsuit. The event at Grant Park was plagued by long lines and app glitches.

The 2017 event was the first ever Pokémon GO Fest.