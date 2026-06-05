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Pokémon GO Fest taking over Chicago's Grant Park

By
Kylee Miller
Kylee Miller
Meteorologist
Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her on CBS Chicago.
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Kylee Miller,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman,
Natalie McMillan

/ CBS Chicago

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Pokémon GO Fest is taking over Chicago's Grant Park on Friday. 

Thousands from around the world will be meeting in the city to enjoy exclusive gameplay and explore different habitats. 

Crowds lined up early Friday to get into the park.   

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Metoeotlosit Kylee Miller will be working to "catch them all" and provide live updates. 

The gaming festival runs through Sunday. 

Organizers are going all out this year after the last festival in 2017 led to a lawsuit. The event at Grant Park was plagued by long lines and app glitches.

The 2017 event was the first ever Pokémon GO Fest. 

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