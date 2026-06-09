Pokémon Go Fest in Grant Park breaks North American attendance record

If you attended Pokémon Go Fest in Grant Park over the weekend, you were not alone. The event was a such a huge hit, it broke attendance records.

More than 103,000 tickets were sold for the three-day event and the "trainers" caught more than 14 million Pokémon in Grant Park alone.

The event broke the North American attendance record.

There was exclusive game play and events throughout the city, including partnerships with the White Sox, the Field Museum and the Lincoln Park Zoo.

The Pokémon Go app celebrates its 10-year anniversary in July.