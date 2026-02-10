Passes for 2026 Sueños Festival in Grant Park go on sale Thursday

Passes for the 2026 Sueños Festival in Grant Park are set to go on sale this week.

The festival officially announced this year's lineup on Wednesday, featuring some of the biggest names in Latin music.

Some of the artists performing include J Balvin and Kali Uchis, who will take the stage during the Saturday show, and Fuerza Regida and Ryan Castro on Sunday.

According to the festival's website, there will also be a special Sunday performance.

Two-day general admission tickets are $329, but for those who want the ultimate experience, the VIP package for both days is $899, and the El Sueño package, which includes exclusive front-stage viewing and complimentary all-day dining, is $2,199.

Following its debut in 2022, Sueños has grown to become one of the largest Latin music festivals in the U.S.

Passes will go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 12, at noon.

For the complete list of performers and to join the wish list to receive the link to tickets, can be found on the Sueños Festival's website.