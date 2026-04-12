2026 Fight For Air Climb Chicago raises more than $250,000 for American Lung Association

Hundreds of people took to the steps at the Prudential Plaza on Sunday morning for the 2026 Fight For Air Climb Chicago.

Participants climbed both towers for a total of 99 floors and nearly 2,500 steps.

One climber traveled across the U.S. to different climbs, including ones in California, Texas, Colorado, and now, Illinois.

"I just enjoy the thrill of the climb," said Lynette Hutcherson. "It's a good cause. I'm doing it because of Darren Davidson Sr., umm, he's the one where we used to do it together. He's no longer here, but I do it in his honor ."

This year, climbers raised more than $250,000 to benefit programs and research for the American Lung Association.