100 CPS high school students graduate from Chicago Police and Firefighters Training Academy

It's graduation season and Chicago kids with a dream of becoming first responders celebrated theirs.

One hundred cadets representing 62 different CPS high schools got in formation on Wednesday night.

The young men and women spent the past two years preparing for this moment. Among them, Steinmentz senior Kenneth Landers Jr.

"I'm just am happy for this moment, just to be here and to be able to share this moment not only with him but with other families as well," said mother Sharon Landers.

These families have been by the young people's side as they go through rigorous training at the Chicago Police and Firefighters Training Academy since starting 27 years ago. About 2,700 cadets have graduated—many going on to become either Chicago's finest or bravest—either as police officers or firefighters. A foundation rooted in public service

"That foundation reflects the core values of public service in this city. courage, integrity, and respect in service," said Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Nance Holt.

"If he become a fireman, he'll be the first one in the family," said his father, Kenneth Landers Sr.

Kenneth's parents are like the majority of the cadets' families, beyond proud of what these cadets have accomplished.

"I'm just praying he stays on this road of success," Kenneth Sr. said.

The cadets earned certification in CPR, OSHA emergency medical services, and law enforcement. The training allowed the youngsters to enroll in community college and, after two years, qualified them to take the entrance exam to become a member of the police or fire department.

Walking across the stage is a dream come true for Kenneth Jr.—a moment his parents had to capture.

"Becoming a firefighter in the city of Chicago, helping to serve the community," he said.

"It's nice to see there are other kids that want to do what I'm doing now," said CFD firefighter Shawn Shawaluk.

Four years ago, Shawaluk was in the cadet's shoes.

"What helped me with this program was respecting authority and following orders," he said.

And it helped that his father was also in the department.

"There aren't many kids who are forced here. They're here because they want to be, and that's gonna show when they get hired," said CFD District Chief Scott Shawaluk.

Which is why Kenneth Jr. searched high and low in the crowd, eventually spilling outside just to get that hug from those who supported him most.

"Hard work pays off," he said.