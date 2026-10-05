Runners prepare for warm Bank of America Chicago Marathon this weekend

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon kicks off this weekend and it's shaping up to be a good day for spectators. Not so much for the participants.

From keeping hydrated to loading up on carbs, runners are making their final preparations for the big day.

For Chris King, focusing on hydration, and Mikele Deville, focusing on carbo-loading, it's the home stretch of their preparations for the 26.2 miles waiting on them.

"I'm going to have all the biscuits, all the pasta, all the bread, all the rice. It's starting right now," Deville said.

Sunday will be Deville's first Chicago Marathon. He has been training for months and King already has three marathons under his belt, but there's one factor outside of anyone's control.

"I've been checking the weather incessantly," Deville said.

According to CBS Chicago meteorologist David Yeomans, the race will start in the 60s and top out at 77 degrees — the warmest race since 2021.

"That's a little hot for us, but if you've been training this entire summer, you understand how to move through a heat wave," Deville said.

"I'm more worried about my friends who are in the back of the pack who will be out there for like six hours and that's going to be brutal," King said.

Runners will feel every degree and some may notice a slight change in the course.

"If you're a tourist and you were looking forward to running past the iconic Chicago Theatre, you will miss that," Deville said.

This year, construction on State Street near the Chicago Transit Authority State and Lake station will divert runners onto Dearborn instead.

Between now and race day, there's not much more they can do besides stay hydrated, watch the forecast and put one foot in front of the other.

"I'm just excited. It's like the biggest party of the year for running in Chicago."