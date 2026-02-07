Watch CBS News
2026 Chicago Auto Show kicks off with over 700 cars on display, Real ID registration

By Asal Rezaei,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
The 2026 Chicago Auto Show kicks off Saturday at McCormick Place.

This year's show is offering over 700 cars on display with over 30 brands represented. Visitors can test drive cars on multiple test tracks. 

The Chicago Auto Show is the longest running show in the U.S., starting in 1901, and one of the largest consumer shows in the country.  

Jumpstarting your morning from the 2026 Chicago Auto Show 12:19

Real IDs registration at Chicago Auto Show

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias will attend the Auto Show ribbon cutting on Saturday. 

You can stop by the Secretary of State booth at this year's Auto Show. 

The booth offers ticketed attendees Real IDs, license and vehicle registration renewals, Mobile ID in Apple Wallet setup and additional services without an appointment.  

Travelers who don't have the REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification will have to pay an extra $45 to fly.  The Real ID penalty went into effect last May.

