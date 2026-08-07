2026 Bud Billiken Parade steps off Saturday on Chicago's South Side
Join CBS News Chicago at the 2026 Bud Billiken Parade on Saturday morning.
The 97th annual parade draws crowds to Bronzeville and Washington Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Marching bands and floats step off at 39th Street and Martin Luther King Drive, ending in Washington Park.
After the parade, thousands gather in Washington Park for a picnic and festival featuring free hairstyling, haircuts, school supplies, and health screenings, along with crafts, vendors, college admissions representatives, and a job fair.
The Bud Billiken Parade that began in the summer of 1929 continues to embody Chicago's Black history and works to empower youth, especially on the South Side.