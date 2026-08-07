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2026 Bud Billiken Parade steps off Saturday on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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Join CBS News Chicago at the 2026 Bud Billiken Parade on Saturday morning. 

The 97th annual parade draws crowds to Bronzeville and Washington Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Marching bands and floats step off at 39th Street and Martin Luther King Drive, ending in Washington Park. 

After the parade, thousands gather in Washington Park for a picnic and festival featuring free hairstyling, haircuts, school supplies, and health screenings, along with crafts, vendors, college admissions representatives, and a job fair.  

The Bud Billiken Parade that began in the summer of 1929 continues to embody Chicago's Black history and works to empower youth, especially on the South Side.  

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